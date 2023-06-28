West Ham will strengthen the squad with a Juventus midfielder

West Ham are targeting Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

According to a source, the Swiss footballer is no longer expected to get playing time at Juventus and agrees to the transfer.

The English are ready to pay 15 million euros for the player. The list of claimants for the Swiss player also includes French Lance and English Bournemouth.

Last season Zakaria played on loan at Chelsea, where he scored one goal in 11 games.