St. Pauli comebacks to the Bundesliga after 14 years. Fans celebrated the success on the field

The football club St. Pauli will return to the Bundesliga after 14 years. The Hamburg-based club secured promotion at the end of the season after defeating Osnabrück (3:1).

St. Pauli will no longer drop below the second spot in Bundesliga 2. The main intrigue of the final round of the second-tier German division is who will win the gold medals: the team from Hamburg or Holstein, which earlier secured a ticket to the top division for the first time in history.

Since St. Pauli's last participation in the Bundesliga, 14 years have passed. The team competed in the elite of German football in the 2010/2011 season and finished in last place.

Interestingly, the club jointly holds with Duisburg the Bundesliga's record for the most finishes in last place - 4 (in the seasons 1977/78, 1996/97, 2001/02, 2010/11).