The Torino defender rejected Juventus and could end up in Milan

Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno has attracted the attention of several clubs, as reported by Tuttosport.

There has been ongoing contact between Juventus and the player's agent since the start of the season. However, being a fan of Torino, Buongiorno informed his agent that a move to another Turin-based club is not possible.

Torino values Buongiorno at €45 million, which is a significant obstacle for Inter, who is also interested in the player. Milan also wants to acquire Alessandro and has a more favorable financial situation for the transfer. However, the Rossoneri must first sell one of their current defenders.

Buongiorno grew up in the Torino academy and has played on loan for Carpi and Trapani. This season, he has scored 3 goals in 29 matches for the Granata.