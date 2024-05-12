Almost club record. Ivorian winger of Manchester United starts in EPL for the first time since 2021

Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford in the 37th round of the Premier League.

In the starting lineup for the Mancunians, Ivorian winger Amad Diallo will begin the game. For him, this will mark his first start in a Premier League match since May 2021 against Wolverhampton (2 years and 355 days ago).

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (12 years and 118 days), Jonny Evans (8 years and 203 days), and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (3 years and 56 days) had a longer gap between starts for Manchester United in the tournament.

This season, the 21-year-old Diallo has played 9 matches in all competitions and scored 1 goal. The talented winger was sidelined from summer until December due to a serious knee injury.

Erik ten Hag's team enters the match against Arsenal in eighth place in the table. The match at Old Trafford will kick off at 17:30 Central European Time.

Earlier reports indicated that a midfielder for Manchester United had suffered an injury and would miss the match against their archrivals.