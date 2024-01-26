West Ham has announced the loan of an England national team midfielder

Central midfielder for the England national team, Kalvin Phillips, has officially made a move from Manchester City to West Ham on a loan basis. The agreement between the clubs is valid until the end of the season, with the option for the London club to make the transfer permanent for £40 million in the summer.

West Ham United is delighted to confirm the signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season 🖊️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 26, 2024

"I am very pleased to be here. There were a lot of speculations about my move to West Ham, and I have been eagerly anticipating the start of work. An incredible team has been assembled here," commented Phillips on his transfer.

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds in the summer of 2022 but saw limited playing time under manager Pep Guardiola. In total, he featured in only 31 matches and scored 1 goal.

Despite the lack of playing practice, the 28-year-old midfielder was regularly called up to the England national team, accumulating 31 appearances, scoring 1 goal, and providing 2 assists.

As of the 21st round, West Ham currently holds the sixth position in the English Premier League.