Usyk's promoter: "How can anyone call Aleksander a crybaby?"

Aleksander Krassyuk, who represents the current world champion in the heavyweight division according to the WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO, Aleksander Usyk, expressed his opinion on the future bout between the Ukrainian and the WBC titleholder, Tyson Fury.

"How can anyone call Usyk a crybaby? This is a man who won the championship title in Poland, who never defended his belts and never fought in his homeland. He always entered his opponent's arena and destroyed him.

Now, for several years, he has been chasing Fury, and Fury has avoided him four times in a row. I sincerely hope that this time Fury will put on his helmet and protective gear in camp, won't injure his eyebrows or anything else he might injure, and the fight on May 18 will go as it should have gone in December, and then in February.

This is the fight of a lifetime, the whole world is waiting for it, we cannot fail to make it happen. Let's hope, pray for Tyson, and await this guy stepping into the ring on May 18," said Krassyuk.

The unification bout between Usyk and Fury was postponed to May 18 from February 17 of this year.