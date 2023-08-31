UEFA announced the best player and female player of the season

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the individual award winners for the past season.

The Best Player award went to forward Erling Haaland from "Manchester City" and the Norway national team. In the past season, Haaland played 53 matches for the English club, scored 52 goals, and provided nine assists. As a part of "Manchester City," Haaland became the champion of England, won the FA Cup, and also became the winner of the Champions League.

The Best Coach among male teams was awarded to the manager of "Manchester City," Pep Guardiola. Under his leadership, the English club achieved a treble in the past season, winning the league, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.

The Best Female Player award was given to midfielder Aitana Bonmati from "Barcelona." In the past season, she played 37 matches and scored 19 goals. As a part of "Barcelona," Bonmati became the champion of Spain, won the Spanish Super Cup, and also became the winner of the Women's Champions League.

The Best Coach among female teams was awarded to the head coach of the England national team, Sarina Wiegman. Under her guidance, the English team reached the final of the 2023 World Cup.

In addition, the special President's Award from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin was given to the legendary German forward Miroslav Klose for his career achievements. He became a World Cup champion in 2014 and is also the all-time top scorer in World Cup history (16 goals).