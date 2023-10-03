RU RU NG NG
UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven

Football news Today, 16:57
On October 3rd, the matches of the 2nd round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League took place.

Bayern Munich secured a victory against Copenhagen with a score of 2-1. The Munich team conceded the first goal on the 55th minute, but then Musiala (scoring his first goal for Bayern in the 2023/24 season) equalized the score, and Matis Tel put the finishing touch on the game in the 83rd minute.

An incredible finish took place in the match between PSV and Sevilla in Eindhoven. The guests were leading with a narrow 1-0 score until the 86th minute. Then Luke de Jong leveled the score, but just a minute later, Sevilla scored their second goal. However, the drama didn't end there. In the 90+6th minute, Jordan Teze secured a draw for the hosts.

Inter narrowly defeated Benfica 1-0 on their home turf. The only goal of the match was scored by Marcus Thuram, the son of the legendary French player Lilian Thuram.

Champions League, 2nd Round, October 3rd

Group A

Copenhagen - Bayern Munich - 1:2
Goals: Lerager, 55 - Musiala, 67, Tel, 83

Group B

PSV - Sevilla - 2:2
Goals: de Jong, 86, Teze, 90+6 - Gudelj, 68, En-Nesyri, 87

Group D

Inter - Benfica - 1:0
Goal: Thuram, 62

