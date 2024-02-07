Turkish club has signed Borussia Dortmund defender

Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier has officially swapped Borussia Dortmund for Turkish Super League club Trabzonspor.

Hoş geldin Thomas Meunier 🤝 pic.twitter.com/OapUvHfDth — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) February 7, 2024

Meunier's contract with Trabzonspor runs until the summer of 2025. The footballer prematurely terminated his contract with Borussia Dortmund and moved to a new club as a free agent.

Meunier played for Borussia Dortmund since the summer of 2000, when he moved from PSG as a free agent. In the current season he has played in only 8 Bundesliga matches, and in total he has played 83 matches for the German club, scored 3 goals and gave 8 assists.

Trabzonspor are in fourth place with 37 points after 24 rounds.