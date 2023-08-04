Tottenham are close to signing a talented Argentine striker

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central and the Argentine U20 national team is close to a transfer to London-based Tottenham.

The source indicates that the English club will pay €15 million for the player, with the possibility of additional millions in bonuses. The forward will undergo a medical examination at Tottenham in the near future. If everything goes well, the 19-year-old Argentine will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Veliz is a product of Rosario Central's youth academy and has been playing for the Argentine club's first team since 2021. He has participated in a total of 62 matches in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists for the team.

Since 2023, Veliz has been representing the Argentine U20 national team. He has played in nine matches for the team, scoring three goals and receiving one yellow card.

As a reminder, Tottenham finished in eighth place in the English Premier League last season, which means the London club did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.