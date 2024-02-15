Tony's replacement? Brentford have formalised the transfer of the Brazilian forward

Brazilian forward Igor Tiago has officially transferred to Brentford. However, he will join the team only on the 1st of July, and the end of the current season the 22-year-old striker will spend in Belgian Brugge, where he still belongs.

The amount of the transfer is not disclosed, but according to the portal Transfermarkt "bees" will pay for the transfer of 33 million euros, and the player himself resource estimates six million euros. It is known that the player will sign a contract until 2029 with the possibility of extension for another year.

In the current season, Thiago played 40 matches for Brugge, in which he scored 26 goals and gave four assists. The 6ft 2in striker has won 35 aerial duels this season, ranking seventh among forwards in the Jupiler Pro League, and has made 23 key passes.

As a reminder, it is highly likely that Brentford's main striker Ivan Toney could leave the team in the summer.