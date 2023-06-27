There is a solid candidate for Mbappe

Liverpool plans to prevent Real Madrid from signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

If we believe the agent Marco Kirdemir, the English club is ready to offer about 300 million euros for the French forward.

At the same time, the French club is determined to sell Mbappe this summer if he does not extend his contract until 2025.

Earlier it was reported that Real Madrid is ready to offer around €200+20 million, while the Parisians are asking for €250+50 million.