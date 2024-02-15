The star of the film 'Dune' has professed his love for the French Ligue 2 club

Renowned actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprising confession on French television yesterday, on Valentine's Day. However, it was not a conventional declaration of love.

Chalamet announced that he is in love with the football club Saint-Étienne, currently competing in Ligue 2.

During the show, Chalamet adorned his colleagues from the film "Dune" with Saint-Étienne scarves. The first

💚 La fierté de @RealChalamet de pouvoir partager sa passion des Verts avec le casting de Dune 2 ! 🥰



part of "Dune" was released in October 2021, with the sequel, "Dune: Part Two," set to hit theaters at the end of this month.

Chalamet is also known for his roles in films such as "Interstellar", "Don't Look Up", "A Rainy Day in New York", "Wonka" and many others.

As of now, Saint-Étienne holds the seventh position in Ligue 2 after 24 rounds. Following the 2021/22 season, the ten-time French champions faced relegation from Ligue 1 for the first time since 2003.