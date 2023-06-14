The legendary Spanish footballer may retire soon

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas of Como is considering retiring in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the player is contemplating ending his career despite having a contract with the club until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 36-year-old Fabregas has played 17 matches for Como, scoring no goals and providing two assists. He has previously played for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Monaco.