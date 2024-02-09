The leader of the Nigerian national team has attracted the attention of Saudi clubs

The successful performance of the Nigerian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, where the team has already reached the final, is drawing the interest of various clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in the captain of the Nigerian team, William Troost-Ekong, who currently plays for Greek club PAOK.

In the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, the central defender played every match without being substituted, and scored goals in two matches (against the Ivory Coast and South Africa).

Troost-Ekong is also a key player for PAOK, where he moved last summer. The center-back has played in 22 matches for the Thessaloniki team, registering one assist.

Transfermarkt values the player at two million euros, and his contract with PAOK is valid until the summer of 2024.