The leader of "Real Madrid" played the entire match against Manchester City with an injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois played in yesterday's match against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, despite carrying an injury.

According to journalists from Marca, the Belgian athlete sustained a triceps injury in a recent La Liga match against Getafe.

Despite the injury, Courtois took to the field from the first minutes of the game.

It should be noted that in yesterday's encounter, Real Madrid suffered a 4-0 defeat, thus ending their participation in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.