Football news Today, 07:43
The head of "Sassuolo" called the reason for the refusal to sell a player to the club from russia

The director of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, revealed the reason behind the club's decision to refuse the sale of Brazilian defender Rogerio to Spartak Moscow from a terrorist country.

"Negotiations for Rogerio's transfer were conducted by his agents. We received a very serious offer of eight million euros. However, after careful consideration, we decided to decline it. The reason is simple - we don't want to deal with Russian clubs, even if it means losing Rogerio for free in 2024. This doesn't mean that we won't sell him to another club," Carnevali stated, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rogerio, a 25-year-old defender, is a product of Internacional's youth academy. He joined Sassuolo in the winter of 2016 for €2.45 million. Six months later, he moved to Juventus for €2 million. In the summer of 2019, Rogerio returned to Sassuolo, with the club paying €7 million for his transfer. He has played a total of 156 matches for the Italian club across various competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

In 2017, Rogerio featured for Brazil's U-21 national team, playing four matches without scoring or assisting any goals and receiving one yellow card. Additionally, he played one match for Brazil's Olympic team.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Sassuolo Spartak Moscow Serie A Italy Premier League Russia
