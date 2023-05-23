The expected duration of Neymar's recovery has been announced

Forward Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team may return to action in mid-summer, according to L'Équipe.

Currently, the player is still recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Earlier reports indicated that the French club wants to part ways with the Brazilian due to his high salary.

In the current season, 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025, with the possibility of an extension for another year.

