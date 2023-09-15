The court prohibited Rubiales from approaching Jennifer Hermoso

The former head of the Spanish Football Federation received an injunction from the court, Sky Sports reports.

Luis Rubiales can't come close to Jennifer Hermoso in the 200 meters. Soccer players of the women's national team of Spain said that they do not feel safe playing for the national team. 39 female players have contacted the Spanish Football Federation with concerns about Rubiales and Hermoso's kiss. The players demanded further changes in the federation, but did not specify whether they would continue the boycott of performances for the national team.

It will be recalled that the Spanish soccer player Jennifer Hermoso testified against Rubiales regarding the kiss in her decision. The prosecutor's office submitted a complaint to the National Court with a request to investigate a crime of a sexual nature.

The Ministry of Public Affairs believes that the actions of Rubiales were not consensual, therefore, it may represent a crime of a sexual nature and the pressure that Jennifer Hermosa's entourage suffered after this act from the president of the Spanish Football Federation. Prosecutors opened the case against Rubiales after Hermoso testified.