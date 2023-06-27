The Brazilian club has extended the lease of midfielder Kyiv “Dynamo”

The press service of "Red Bull Bragantino" announced on their official website the extension of the loan of Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Vitinho.

The new agreement between the Brazilian and Ukrainian clubs will be valid until the summer of 2024. At the end of the loan contract, the Brazilian club will have the option to buy the 24-year-old player.

Vitinho joined Dynamo Kyiv from "Atletico Paranaense" in the summer of 2021 for a transfer fee of five million euros. In the current season, he has played 14 matches in all competitions for "Red Bull Bragantino," scoring one goal and providing one assist.