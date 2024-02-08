18-year-old Copenhagen striker Roony Bardghji has been on the radar of two APL clubs, including Chelsea, but the Swede is unlikely to accept the offer from the Aristocrats.

According to Danish channel TV2, Bardghji has high demands for his future club and is keen to play in the Champions League. Chelsea's participation in the most prestigious European Cup is almost ruled out, as well as the choice of the 18-year-old Swede.

But the second APL club that is considering the striker is Tottenham. "Spurs" are not yet in the top 4 either, but are one point away from the Champions League zone and teamTALK has recently linked the striker with this club.

Bardghji has played 30 games for Copenhagen this season, in which he scored 11 goals. Transfermarkt values him at 9 million euros, and his contract with the Danish club runs until the end of 2025.