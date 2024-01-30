Thailand again failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup, this time losing to Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan national team has become another quarter-finalist of the AFC Asian Cup, which is being held in Qatar these days.

Uzbekistan defeated Thailand 2-1 in the Round of 16 match. Uzbekistan's Turgunbayev's goal was answered by Sarachat. But soon Fayzullaev scored the winning goal for his team.

Uzbekistan is in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup for the fourth time in its history. The team's highest-ever finish at the tournament was fourth place in 2011.

For Thailand, third place at the AFC Asian Cup in 1972 remains unattainable. Since then, the team has finished five times at the tournament at the group stage, and now for the second time in a row they are eliminated in the Round of 16.

Uzbekistan's next opponent will be Asian Cup hosts Qatar. The match will take place on 3 February.

Asian Cup. Round of 16.

Uzbekistan - Thailand 2:1

Goals: Turgunbaev 37, Fayzullaev 65 - Sarachat 58