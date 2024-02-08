Ten Hag has elaborated on whether Varane and Evans will leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag addressed the question regarding the future of defenders Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane at the Manchester club.

According to the Red Devils' coach, the decision on whether the players will leave the team has not yet been made.

The 36-year-old Evans is a product of Manchester United's youth academy. In the current season, the experienced defender has played 19 matches in all competitions. Evans' contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

Varane, aged 30, joined United from Real Madrid in 2021 for €40 million. In the current campaign, the French center-back has featured in 21 matches and scored 1 goal in all competitions.

The defender's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2025. Media reports have repeatedly linked the Frenchman with a move to Saudi Arabia.