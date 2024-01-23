Syria's national team has all but guaranteed themselves a playoff spot in the Asian Cup

Today, the matches of the final round in Group B took place at the AFC Asian Cup, held in Qatar.

Australia – Uzbekistan 1:1

Australia started with two victories in the tournament, securing their place in the Round of 16 in advance. However, the match against Uzbekistan was significant in the battle for the top spot. In the closing stages of the first half, Australia earned a penalty, confidently converted by Martin Boyle. After that, Uzbekistan seized the initiative, and in the 78th minute, Pakhtakor's forward Azizbek Turgunbaev secured a draw for his team.

Syria – India 1:0

The Syrian national team had only garnered 1 point in the first two rounds. Therefore, only a victory over India would give Hector Cuper's team a chance to advance to the playoffs. Syrians dominated territorially, but they only managed to capitalize on it in the 76th minute. After a shot from the left flank, Al-Wahda (UAE) forward Omar Maher Khribin found the back of the net.

With 4 points in the standings, Syria surpassed China, finishing third in the group. They need to outperform one more team to advance to the knockout stage.