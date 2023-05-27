Shevchenko named AC Milan's biggest star

Italian AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko expressed his opinion about the team's forward Rafael Leão.

In a conversation with reporters, the Ukrainian noted the importance of the Portuguese for the team. He believes that Leau has the opportunity to become an even better player.

"I believe that Leau will remain in the rossoneri and in the new season. The club management must do everything to improve the team in the summer transfer window," he said.

Leau has played 33 games this season, scored 13 goals and given eight assists.