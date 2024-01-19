Shakhtar bought the Brazilian and announced his transfer with a scene from Home Alone

Shakhtar Donetsk has officially announced the signing of Brazilian winger Kevin from Palmeiras. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ukrainian club paid €15 million for his transfer.

In the announcement post, Shakhtar used the iconic scene from the movie "Home Alone" where Mrs. McCallister realizes she forgot Kevin at home.

This transfer marks the most expensive one for Ukrainian football since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022.

Kevin played only 11 matches and scored 1 goal for Palmeiras's main team. However, he was a key player for the Brazilian youth national team, playing 5 matches and scoring 2 goals.

Shakhtar is currently in fourth place in the Ukrainian Premier League, trailing the leader by three points. However, the Donetsk-based team has two games in hand. In the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, the Ukrainian champions will face Marseille.