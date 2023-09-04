Schmeichel will become a player of Anderlecht

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is moving to Belgium, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The goalkeeper signed a contract with Anderlecht. He signed the contract as a free agent, after terminating his contract with Nice, where he spent the previous season. During the 2022-2023 season, he played 37 matches as part of the French team.

Schmeichel gained the most popularity in Leicester, where he played in the 11th season. However, the Dane is a pupil of Manchester City Football Club and played for the second team, but failed to break into the first team, instead gaining experience during 2006-2007 on loan with Darlington, Bury and Scotland's Falkirk. In 2007, he returned to City and played eight matches in two seasons. He joined the Leicester City club in 2011. In Leicester, Schmeichel played 11 seasons, played 416 matches. In 2016, he became the champion of the Premier League, also won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. Also, at the 2020 European Championship with the Danish national team, he reached the semifinals and became a bronze medalist.