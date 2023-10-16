Ronaldo has scored his 40th goal in 2023

The Portugal national team is playing a match in the eighth round of qualification for Euro 2024. This time, they are on an away trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score for the national team. On the fifth minute, he opened the scoring by converting a penalty. This marks Ronaldo's 160th goal from the penalty spot. Additionally, it's his 126th goal for the national team.

On the 20th minute, Cristiano doubled Portugal's lead, completing a brace with an assist from Joao Felix. This takes Ronaldo's tally to 127 goals for the national team.

In total, this is Ronaldo's 40th goal in 2023. He scored 31 goals at Al-Nassr and nine for the national team. He also provided eight assists.