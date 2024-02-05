Roma secures the third consecutive victory under the leadership of De Rossi

In the final match of Serie A's 23rd round, Roma hosted Cagliari at their home ground. The game took place on Monday, February 5.

The "Wolves" opened the scoring in just the second minute of the match. Pellegrini found the back of the net, putting Roma in the lead. Paolo Dybala doubled the advantage for the Romans 21 minutes later. Roma went into halftime with a comfortable lead.

After the break, the "Wolves" scored their third goal. Paolo Dybala converted a penalty, completing a brace for himself. The 18-year-old Dean Hayes sealed the match by scoring the fourth goal in this game.