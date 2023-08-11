RU RU
Main News Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli

Football news Today, 16:29
Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli Photo: Al-Ahly Twitter/Author Unknown

In the 1st round match of the Saudi Arabian Championship, "Al-Ahli" from Jeddah achieved a victory over the club "Al-Hazm" from the city of Ar-Rass on their home turf. The match took place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah and ended with a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Brazilian Roberto Firmino opened the scoring early in the match. A few minutes later, Firmino scored another goal, completing a brace. At the beginning of the second half, Vinicius Barbosa reduced the deficit for "Al-Hazm". In the middle of the half, Firmino sealed the victory and his hat-trick.

It's worth noting that Firmino joined "Al-Ahli" in the summer transfer window from "Liverpool" as a free agent.

"Al-Ahli" Jeddah - "Al-Hazm" Ar-Rass 3:1 (2:0, 1:1)
Goals: 1:0 - 6 Firmino, 2:0 - 10 Firmino, 2:1 - 50 Vinicius, 3:1 - 72 Firmino.

"Al-Ahli": Mendi, Madjarshi, Roger, Hindi, Alioski, Budebuze (Al-Mojahid, 66), Kessie (Al-Nabit, 90), Al-Juhani (Al-Ali, 83), Mahrez (Al-Rashidi, 66), Saint-Maximin (Al-Asmari, 90), Firmino.

"Al-Hazm": Damen, Al-Otaibi, Al-Abssi, Tanker (Al-Habashi, 33), Al-Memaid, Al-Hammari (Al-Absi, 70), Toze, Traore (Al-Tain, 49), Al-Sayali (Al-Najjar, 70), Vinicius, Al-Shammari (Al-Bakr, 71).

Yellow cards: Al-Shammari (13), Al-Memaid (20), Hindi (87).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Ahli Al Hazem Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Today, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news Yesterday, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news Yesterday, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news 09 aug 2023, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 "Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1 Football news Today, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Today, 16:29 Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli Football news Today, 15:30 Neymar close to returning to Barcelona Football news Today, 15:15 RB Leipzig have bought the talented Frenchman for 30 million euros Football news Today, 14:55 Al Ahly offer €12m for Liverpool star Football news Today, 14:35 Liverpool and Chelsea have offered almost 130 million for the Brighton midfielder Football news Today, 14:20 Legendary Eden Hazard received offers from three clubs Football news Today, 13:57 Borussia Mönchengladbach staged a scoring extravaganza in the German Cup match Football news Today, 12:52 Real Madrid enter the fight for the star of the national team of Morocco
Sport Predictions
Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Marseille vs Reims 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Bayern vs RB Leipzig 12 August 2023