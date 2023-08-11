Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli

In the 1st round match of the Saudi Arabian Championship, "Al-Ahli" from Jeddah achieved a victory over the club "Al-Hazm" from the city of Ar-Rass on their home turf. The match took place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah and ended with a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Brazilian Roberto Firmino opened the scoring early in the match. A few minutes later, Firmino scored another goal, completing a brace. At the beginning of the second half, Vinicius Barbosa reduced the deficit for "Al-Hazm". In the middle of the half, Firmino sealed the victory and his hat-trick.

It's worth noting that Firmino joined "Al-Ahli" in the summer transfer window from "Liverpool" as a free agent.

"Al-Ahli" Jeddah - "Al-Hazm" Ar-Rass 3:1 (2:0, 1:1)

Goals: 1:0 - 6 Firmino, 2:0 - 10 Firmino, 2:1 - 50 Vinicius, 3:1 - 72 Firmino.

"Al-Ahli": Mendi, Madjarshi, Roger, Hindi, Alioski, Budebuze (Al-Mojahid, 66), Kessie (Al-Nabit, 90), Al-Juhani (Al-Ali, 83), Mahrez (Al-Rashidi, 66), Saint-Maximin (Al-Asmari, 90), Firmino.

"Al-Hazm": Damen, Al-Otaibi, Al-Abssi, Tanker (Al-Habashi, 33), Al-Memaid, Al-Hammari (Al-Absi, 70), Toze, Traore (Al-Tain, 49), Al-Sayali (Al-Najjar, 70), Vinicius, Al-Shammari (Al-Bakr, 71).

Yellow cards: Al-Shammari (13), Al-Memaid (20), Hindi (87).