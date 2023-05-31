"Real" is close to extending the contract with their main midfielder
Football news
Photo: Instagram Dani Ceballos / Author unknown
Madrid-based "Real" is close to extending the contract with midfielder Dani Ceballos, as reported by Marca.
According to the source, the new agreement between the 26-year-old player and the royal club will be valid until the summer of 2026. His current contract is set to expire on June 30, 2023, which means the midfielder could have transferred to another club for free.
Ceballos joined "Real" in the summer of 2017 from "Betis" for a transfer fee of 16.5 million euros. In the current season, he has played 45 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.
