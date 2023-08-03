PSG win first victory under Luis Enrique

French club "Paris Saint-Germain" secured a victory against South Korean club "Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors" in a friendly match. The match took place in Pusan, South Korea, at the "Asian Main Stadium" and ended with a score of 3-0.

Neymar opened the scoring at the end of the first half. In the 83rd minute, the Brazilian forward scored again, increasing the lead of the French club. In the final moments of the match, Marco Asensio added another goal.

This victory marked the first for PSG under the guidance of their new head coach, Luis Enrique.

"Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors" (South Korea) - "Paris Saint-Germain" (France) - 0:3 (0:1, 0:2)

Goals: Neymar, 40 - 0:1, Neymar, 83 - 0:2, Asensio, 88 - 0:3

"Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors": Min-Ki (Kim Jong-Hun, 46; Gong, 90), An Hen Bom (Choe Chol-Sun, 46; Lee Soo-Bin, 85), Hong Jong-Ho (Jin-Sop, 46; Sung-Young, 85), Petrashik (Koo Ja-Ren, 46), Park (Jung Woo-Jae, 46), Adjey-Boateng (Amano, 46), Han Ge Won (Lee Dong-Jun, 46), Ryu Jae-Moon (Paike Xing-Ho, 46), Rafael Silva (Jung Tae-Wook, 46; Yun Yen-Son, 90), Moon Seon-Min (Son Min-Gyu, 46), Park (Gustavo, 46; Lee, 84).

"Paris Saint-Germain": Donnarumma (Navas, 46), Bernat (Marquinhos, 62), Kurzawa (Lemina, 77), Danilo Pereira, Nkagha (Hakimi, 69), Verratti (Soler, 62), Nduour (Fabian Ruiz, 62), Mbappe Lottin (Ugarte, 62), Garbi (Asensio, 62), Neymar, Ekkitik (Lee Kan-In, 69).