Portugal sensationally lost in the opening match of the youth Euro 2023

In the 1st round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Portuguese national team lost to the Georgian national team with a score of 0-2.

The victory for the Georgian team was secured by goals from Giorgi Gagua and Saba Sazonov.

In the 2nd round, Georgia will play against Belgium, and Portugal will play against the Netherlands. The matches will take place on June 24.

Georgia - Portugal - 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: Gagua, 37 - 1:0, Sazonov, 45 - 2:0

Georgia: Kutaladze, Khvadagiani, Sazonov, Gelashvili, Kalandadze, Mekvabishvili (Davitashvili, 67), Gagnidze, Guliashvili (Gocholeishvili, 58), Moistrapishvili (Lominadze, 68), Tsitaishvili (Azarov, 58), Gagua (Sigua, 90+4).

Portugal: Biai, Carlos (Costa, 71), Neto, Tomás Araújo, Tavares, Dantas, Neves (Bernardo, 71), Almeida, Sousa (Conceição, 46), Oliveira (Enrique Araújo, 46), Neto.