Portugal and Belgium wins: Euro 2024 qualifying results for June 20

Here are the results of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches that took place on June 20:

Group A

Norway - Cyprus - 3:1 (1:0)

Goals: Solbakken, 12 - 1:0, Holland, 56 (penalty) - 2:0, Holland, 60 - 3:0, Kastanos, 90 - 3:1

Group A Standings: Scotland - 9 points (3 matches), Georgia - 4 points (2 matches), Norway - 4 points (4 matches), Spain - 3 points (2 matches), Cyprus - 0 points (3 matches)

Group E

Moldova - Poland - 3:2 (0:2)

Goals: Milik, 12 - 0:1, Lewandowski, 34 - 0:2, Nicolaescu, 48 - 1:2, Nicolaescu, 79 - 2:2, Baboglo, 85 - 3:2

Faroe Islands - Albania - 1:3 (1:1)

Goals: Bajrami, 20 - 0:1, Faero, 45 - 1:1, Asllani, 51 - 1:2, Mucci, 90 - 1:3

Group E Standings: Czech Republic - 7 points (3 matches), Albania - 6 points (3 matches), Moldova - 5 points (4 matches), Poland - 3 points (3 matches), Faroe Islands - 1 point (3 matches)

Group F

Austria - Sweden 2:0 (0:0, 2:0)

Goals: Baumgartner, 81 - 1:0, Baumgartner, 89 - 2:0

Estonia - Belgium - 0:3 (0:2)

Goals: Lukaku, 37 - 0:1, Lukaku, 40 - 0:2, Bakayoko, 90 - 0:3

Group F Standings: Austria - 10 points (4 matches), Belgium - 7 points (3 matches), Sweden - 3 points (3 matches), Estonia, Azerbaijan - 1 point (3 matches)

Group G

Hungary - Lithuania 2:0 (1:0, 1:0)

Goals: Varga, 32 - 1:0, Szalai, 83 - 2:0

Bulgaria - Serbia - 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Despodov, 47 - 1:0, Lazovic, 90+6 - 1:1

Group G Standings: Hungary, Serbia - 7 points (3 matches), Montenegro - 4 points (3 matches), Bulgaria - 2 points (4 matches), Lithuania - 1 point (3 matches)

Group J

Iceland - Portugal - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Ronaldo, 89 - 0:1

Liechtenstein - Slovakia 0:1 (0:1, 0:0)

Goal: Vavro, 45 - 0:1

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Luxembourg - 0:2 (0:1)

Goals: Sanchez, 4 - 0:1, Sinani, 74 - 0:2

Group J Standings: Portugal - 12 points (4 matches), Slovakia - 10 points (4 matches), Luxembourg - 7 points (4 matches), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland - 3 points (4 matches), Liechtenstein - 0 points (4 matches).