Pep Guardiola spoke about his team's mindset ahead of the match against Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on preparing the team for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Today's match, which kicks off at 22:00, follows a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

"Today is one of the most important matches of my career at City. It would be silly to deny that. I've asked the players to feel the moment and enjoy it. We should consider ourselves very fortunate to be playing at this level.

Everything is in our hands. We can reach the final by winning just one game," he said.