Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known

Paris Saint-Germain will depart from their home stadium, Parc des Princes, in the coming months.

The president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, confirmed that the club would leave the arena after the Paris City Council voted to prohibit the sale of the stadium.

The Qatari investment company, Qatar Sports Investments, which owns PSG, has long sought to purchase the stadium to expand its capacity, aiming to increase revenue from matches. This led to a confrontation with the city council, which owns the stadium.

"Now it's easier for us because we know what we want. For us, it's all over. We are leaving the stadium," Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Initially, the capital club put forward its candidate to acquire the stadium of the French national team, the Stade de France, but in January, it definitively abandoned this idea.

PSG has played at Parc des Princes since their first appearance in the top division of France in 1974 and agreed to extend the lease for thirty years in 2013.