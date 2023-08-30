RU RU NG NG
Napoli announce signing of Danish midfielder

Football news Today, 00:50
Napoli announce signing of Danish midfielder

Napoli has officially announced the signing of midfielder Jesper Lindström from Eintracht Frankfurt and the Danish national team, according to a statement on the club's official website.

The transfer fee amounted to 25 million euros, which could increase with additional bonuses. The 23-year-old Dane has signed a contract with Napoli that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lindström had been with Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2021, having joined the German club from Danish side Brøndby for a fee of seven million euros. During his time at Eintracht, he played 80 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists. He was part of Eintracht's victory in the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/2022 season and won the Danish championship in the 2020/2021 season.

Lindström has been representing the Danish national team since 2020, accumulating 10 appearances and one goal.

Napoli, as the reigning Italian champions, earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
