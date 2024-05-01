Morata willing to make concessions to return to Juventus
Juventus are planning to strengthen their attacking line in the summer and various options are being considered. Including the return of the "prodigal son".
According to Calciomercato, although not a priority, but still a candidate is Atlético forward Álvaro Morata, for whom Turin is not a foreign city. The Spaniard himself is also not against returning to Juventus, and for the sake of this he is even willing to take a pay cut.
The amount of potential return will be in the region of 15-20 million euros, and in order to collect it, Turin are ready to say goodbye to two current forwards in the summer: Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Keane.
Earlier it was reported that the argument in favour of a return to Turin could be the fact that Morata has bought a house in the Piedmontese capital, and the striker himself would speak positively about a move to Juventus if the Turin club made him an offer.