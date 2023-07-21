RU RU
Main News Messi scored a fantastic winning goal in his first game for Inter Miami (video)

Football news Yesterday, 23:57

On the night of July 22, there was a match of the 1st round of the MLS + MX League Cup, in which Inter Miami met with Mexican club Cruz Azul.

In this game debuted Argentine Lionel Messi, who scored the winning goal of the American club.

The meeting ended with a score of 2:1.

In the 44th minute of the match, the US team opened the scoring thanks to a goal by Robert Taylor, and in the middle of the second half the rivals equalized the score.

Messi appeared on the field in the 54th minute of the match and it was he who scored the decisive goal with a direct kick from a free kick in the 90+4th minute of the match.

It should be noted that also in this game debuted and another star footballer - Sergio Busquets. He came on the field in place of David Ruiz in the second half.

Messi moved to Inter Miami as a free agent. He spent the last two years in PSG, with whom he twice became French champion and won the Super Cup of the country.

Last season, the Argentine played 40 matches in all tournaments and scored 21 goals and made 20 assists.

