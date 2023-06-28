Mbappe reacts to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Paris
Football news
Photo: PSG twitter
French soccer star Killian Mbappe reacted to the tragic event that occurred in Paris.
The police shot the 17-year-old driver, who did not obey the law enforcers' demands.
As a result of the actions of the law enforcement officers, a young boy named Nael was killed.
"I am very sorry this happened in my native France. It is an unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of Nael, this young angel who left too soon," wrote Mbappe.
Interestingly, the policeman who shot the boy is already under investigation for murder.
