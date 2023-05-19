Marco Verratti is considering leaving Europe for a lucrative offer

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is likely to leave the club this summer.

According to the Spanish magazine Sport, initially, Real Madrid showed interest in the player, but they have now shifted their focus to other transfer targets.

Verratti now has an option in Saudi Arabia, where they are willing to meet his salary demands.

The source notes that European clubs are unlikely to match his current salary of 11 million euros per season, which he earns at PSG.