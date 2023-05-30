Manchester United named their best player of the season

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been named the team's best player for the 2022/23 season.

He won the Matt Busby Award after winning first place in the club's fan poll on the website and club app.

Interestingly, Marcus became the first player to win the award since 1998. Back then, Ryan Giggs was recognized as the best player of the season.

In the current season, the Englishman scored 30 goals and gave 11 assists.