Manchester United has apologized for inviting a pedophile coach to the club

Manchester United have publicly apologized for the fact that women's coach Jeff Konopka was invited to one of the team's matches. It turned out that earlier the specialist received a prison term for pedophilia.

A few months ago it became known that Manchester United invited Konopka as a guest of honor to the match of the women's team and presented it in the club's museum. The incident happened last year.

After the publicity in the media, the club immediately contacted the relevant legal and football authorities to obtain confirmation of information about court decisions related to Konopka.

When confirmations were received, the club's management urgently took appropriate measures. They also stated that they would no longer have any relationship with Konopka.

The club said they sympathized with the victims and all those affected by these heinous crimes.

Interestingly, Konopka was the head coach of the Manchester United women's team from 1983 to 2001. In 2011, he received a four-year prison sentence after being convicted of 19 crimes of sexually assaulting girls under the age of 16 and 14.

