Manchester United close to signing Inter goalkeeper

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is close to a move to Manchester United, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the English club has nearly finalized the purchase of the goalkeeper. The transfer fee is reported to be around €50 million. It is expected that the transfer will be completed within the next 48 hours.

In the past season, the 27-year-old Onana played 41 matches for Inter in all competitions and conceded 36 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.