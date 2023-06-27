Manchester City is trying to retain a key player

Manchester City is not interested in selling flank defender Kyle Walker, who has been of recent interest to Bayern Munich.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, English club bosses want to sign a new contract with the player.

Now the choice is left to the footballer himself. He plans to announce his decision in the near future.

It will be recalled that Walker's agreement with Manchester City runs until the middle of 2024.

Last season, he played in 38 matches in all tournaments.