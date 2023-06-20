Malaysia national football team won 10-0

The Malaysian national team achieved a resounding victory in a friendly match on their home ground, defeating the Papua New Guinea national team with a score of 10-0.

The hosts' victory was sealed by four goals from Arif Aiman and a hat-trick from Paulo Josue. Safari Rashid, Faisal Halim, and Daniel Ting also contributed with one goal each.

Malaysia - Papua New Guinea: 10-0 (1-0)

Goals: Rashid 45+1 (penalty) - 1-0, Josue 52 - 2-0, Aiman 57 - 3-0, Halim 59 - 4-0, Aiman 60 - 5-0, Josue 64 - 6-0, Josue 70 - 7-0, Ting 76 - 8-0, Aiman 87 - 9-0, Aiman 89 - 10-0.