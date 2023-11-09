Maccabi kicked out the most expensive player of the league. His wife supported Palestine

RU RU NG NG
Maccabi Haifa has decided to exclude 30-year-old midfielder Dia Saba from the team, writes Marca.

The reason for this was the position of his wife, who wrote on social networks that she wanted peace between Israel and Palestine.

After the Hamas invasion on October 7, Maccabi was effectively forced to release almost all of the players. Players were allowed to act at their own discretion.

They were recently asked to return, but the management of the Israeli champion turned to Saba and invited him to look for a new job, despite the existing contract until 2028.

The reason was the dissatisfaction of Israeli fans who did not appreciate the pacifist sentiments of the football player’s wife.

Saba is an Israeli of Arab descent.

In 2020, he was the first Israeli to go to play in the UAE championship. Now he will again have to look for a new club outside his homeland, since it is unlikely that anyone will accept him in Israel.

It is important to note that at Maccabi he received the largest salary. In addition, he was the most expensive player according to Transfermarkt (3.5 million euros).

