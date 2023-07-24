RU RU
Main News Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win

Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win

Football news Today, 17:13
Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win Photo: Liverpool Instagram / Unknown

In a friendly match, Liverpool played a thrilling 4-4 draw against German 2. Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.

In the middle of the first half, Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool. At the beginning of the second half, Julian Green equalized for Greuther Furth. Soon after, Darwin Nunez put Liverpool back in the lead with his first goal. Just a few minutes later, Nunez scored his second goal, extending Liverpool's lead. In the middle of the second half, Lucas Petkov narrowed the gap in the score for Greuther Furth. In the 74th minute, Arminde Zib leveled the score for the German club. A few minutes later, Zib scored his second goal, giving Greuther Furth the lead. Towards the end of the match, Mohamed Salah saved Liverpool from defeat by scoring the equalizer.

Last season, Liverpool finished in fifth place in the English Premier League, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season. Greuther Furth finished in 12th place in the German 2. Bundesliga.

Greuther Furth (Germany) - Liverpool (England) - 4:4 (0:1)
Goals: Diaz, 22 - 0:1, Green, 47 - 1:1, Nunez, 50 - 1:2, Nunez, 59 - 1:3, Petkov, 67 - 2:3, Zib, 74 - 3:3, Zib, 77 - 4:3, Salah, 89 - 4:4

Greuther Furth: Urbi, Asta (Konsbrukh, 75), Jung (Michalski, 46; Haddadi, 64), Itter, Dietz, Meyerhofer (Petkov, 64), Green (Rebiger, 87), Wagner (Abiama, 75), Hrgota (Englberger, 87), Srbeny (Zib, 64), Lemperele (Calhanoglu, 64).

Liverpool: Alisson (Adrian, 46; Pitaluga, 75), Bradley (Gomez, 46), Van Dijk (Kouanze, 46), Konate (Matip, 46), Robertson (Tsimikas, 46), Alexander-Arnold (Elliott, 46; Clark, 75), MacAllister (McConnell, 46), Diogo Jota (Salah, 46), Diaz (Nunez, 46), Gakpo (Jones, 46; Scanlon, 75), Douk (Kumas, 46; Frauendorf, 75).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Greuther Fuerth Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Today, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Yesterday, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:24 Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 17:20 Galatasaray announce signing of star winger from Premier League Football news Today, 17:13 Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win Football news Today, 14:30 Inter want to buy the best goalkeeper in the world Football news Today, 14:15 Inter Miami could sign Real Madrid legend Football news Today, 13:55 Kylian Mbappe Receives Incredible Offer From Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:49 Borussia Dortmund buy Bayern midfielder Football news Today, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Today, 11:30 Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Chelsea striker could move to Girona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Breidablik vs Copenhagen 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Corinthians vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023