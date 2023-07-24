Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win

In a friendly match, Liverpool played a thrilling 4-4 draw against German 2. Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.

In the middle of the first half, Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool. At the beginning of the second half, Julian Green equalized for Greuther Furth. Soon after, Darwin Nunez put Liverpool back in the lead with his first goal. Just a few minutes later, Nunez scored his second goal, extending Liverpool's lead. In the middle of the second half, Lucas Petkov narrowed the gap in the score for Greuther Furth. In the 74th minute, Arminde Zib leveled the score for the German club. A few minutes later, Zib scored his second goal, giving Greuther Furth the lead. Towards the end of the match, Mohamed Salah saved Liverpool from defeat by scoring the equalizer.

Last season, Liverpool finished in fifth place in the English Premier League, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season. Greuther Furth finished in 12th place in the German 2. Bundesliga.

Greuther Furth (Germany) - Liverpool (England) - 4:4 (0:1)

Goals: Diaz, 22 - 0:1, Green, 47 - 1:1, Nunez, 50 - 1:2, Nunez, 59 - 1:3, Petkov, 67 - 2:3, Zib, 74 - 3:3, Zib, 77 - 4:3, Salah, 89 - 4:4

Greuther Furth: Urbi, Asta (Konsbrukh, 75), Jung (Michalski, 46; Haddadi, 64), Itter, Dietz, Meyerhofer (Petkov, 64), Green (Rebiger, 87), Wagner (Abiama, 75), Hrgota (Englberger, 87), Srbeny (Zib, 64), Lemperele (Calhanoglu, 64).

Liverpool: Alisson (Adrian, 46; Pitaluga, 75), Bradley (Gomez, 46), Van Dijk (Kouanze, 46), Konate (Matip, 46), Robertson (Tsimikas, 46), Alexander-Arnold (Elliott, 46; Clark, 75), MacAllister (McConnell, 46), Diogo Jota (Salah, 46), Diaz (Nunez, 46), Gakpo (Jones, 46; Scanlon, 75), Douk (Kumas, 46; Frauendorf, 75).