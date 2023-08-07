Liverpool beat the German club

In a friendly match, English club "Liverpool" defeated the German team "Darmstadt 98". The match took place in Preston, England, at Deepdale Stadium.

At the beginning of the match, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, and a few minutes later, Diogo Jota increased the lead for the English club. In the 10th minute, Matthias Honsak narrowed the score gap. In the second half, Liverpool's third goal was scored by Luis Diaz.

Liverpool (England) - Darmstadt 98 (Germany) - 3:1 (2:1, 1:0)

Goals: Salah, 5 - 1:0, Diogo Jota, 8 - 2:0, Honsak, 10 - 2:1, Diaz, 59 - 3:1

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Jones, 74), van Dijk (Gomez, 61), Konate (Matip, 60), Robertson (Tsimikas, 60), Soboslai (Elliott, 61), Mac Allister (Cuansa, 75), Salah (Dok, 60), Diogo Jota (Nunes, 61), Diaz (Scanlon, 74), Gakpo (McConnell, 74).

Darmstadt 98: Schuhen (Brunst, 68), Zimmerman (Maglitza, 46), Claer (Ronstadt, 68), Riedel (Isherwood, 68), Karich (Muller, 68), Nurnberger, Holland (Muller, 68), Honsak (Stojkovic, 46), Melem (Torzell, 85), Manu (Schnellhardt, 46), Hornby (Wilhelmsen, 46).

Yellow card: Soboslai (41).