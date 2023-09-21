RU RU NG NG
Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win

Football news Today, 14:48
Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win

The new season of the Europa League has started. In the first round, Liverpool and Roma traveled to Austria and Moldova respectively for away matches.

"LASK" - "Liverpool" - 1:3

The match did not start well for Liverpool. In the 14th minute, LASK took the lead thanks to Florian Flecker's goal. The guests had more possession of the ball, but were unable to create a goal-scoring opportunity.

After the break, Jurgen Klopp's men added to the attack and began to put pressure on LASK. In the 56th minute, Liverpool earned a penalty and Nunes converted it. After seven minutes, Luis Diaz already put his team ahead. Liverpool continued to press and attack and did not allow LASK to respond in any way. At the end of the game, Mohamed Salah made the final score 3:1.

"Sheriff" - "Roma" - 1:2

The first half was quite equal, both teams did not have 100% chances. However, Roma was lucky, because Leonardo Paredes put Mourinho's team ahead in stoppage time.

After the break, the home team equalized. Christian Tovar helped Sheriff restore parity in the score. But it was not like that for long. In the 65th minute, Romelu Lukaku put Roma ahead again. Mourinho's wards persevered and kept a minimal advantage.

